Hospitality Hub website launched for those displaced by Ida

The Hospitality Hub website is available to those displaced by Hurricane Ida and staying in the Lafayette area.

The online disaster resource is a one-stop shop to help visitors navigate up-to-date hotel availability, health, and disaster relief resources, as well as places to eat and things to do while in Lafayette. Participating restaurants offer a discount to those displaced, and businesses interested in participating can email info@lafayettela.gov for more information.

“Our people are known for their hospitality, and it is in times like these where the hospitality, kindness, and generosity of our people always shine through,” said Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission President and CEO Ben Berthelot.

The Hospitality Hub was created and is activated in times of disaster to help those displaced and is a partnership between Lafayette Consolidated Government, Lafayette Travel, Lafayette Economic Development Authority (LEDA), One Acadiana, and Downtown Lafayette.

The site can be found by visiting www.lafayettela.gov or https://www.lafayettetravel.com/hospitality-hub/.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel