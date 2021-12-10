Hospital Drive closure to begin Sunday

Hospital Drive in the area of Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center will be closed for several days starting next week.

Ochsner officials say the closure is necessary "as we continue to make progress on the expansion of Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center." The flow of traffic, primarily around Hospital Drive, will be interrupted for about 10 days during the work.

The closure will begin on Sunday, December 12, to thru traffic through Wednesday, December 22. During the closure, the ER entrance will be accessible from Girard Park drive to Hospital Dr. There will also be limited access to the medical offices located along the road.

Patients will still be able to access physicians' offices by going through the parking lot at the corner of Hospital Drive and Coolidge Drive, which is located across the street from Burdin Riehl.

126 Hospital Drive – OLG Utilization Review Department

118 Hospital Drive – Premier Pediatrics of Acadiana

116B Hospital Drive – Dr. Garabet "Garo" Akoghlanian, Dr. Jad Aridi

116A Hospital Drive – Dr. Edward Lyons

114 Hospital Drive – Dr. Doreen Abadco

110 Hospital Drive – Dr. John Mickey

NOTE: 134 and 136 Hospital Drive – Ochsner Lafayette General Neuroscience Center – accessible from Girard Park Drive only.

"We appreciate your continued patience, grace and support as we navigate through all of these projects, and we ask that our community not only pardon our progress, but embrace it. It will be worth it to better serve our community," Ochsner officials said.

The map below shows more details of the closure:

Ochsner Lafayette General

