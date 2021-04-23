Hospice of Acadiana patient inducted into Texas A&M Track and Field Hall of Fame

There's a new inductee into the Texas A&M Track and Field Hall of Fame.

Stewart Blue, a patient at Hospice of Acadiana, was surrounded by his proud family as he was inducted in Friday afternoon.

Blue began his track and field career at Byrd High School in Shreveport, where he was recruited to run track at then USL in Lafayette. That, his daughter Jamie Blue Guidry says, is where his love for the sport began. After his freshman year, Blue became a three-time All American and was a member of the 1969 USA National Federation indoor mile relay national championship team in Houston, Texas.

He continued his love as an official for UL for 51 years, and also worked with USA Track and Field, Southern Association, LSU, Arkansas, and Texas A&M's Track and Field organizations. He's also in the Louisiana Athletics Hall of Fame.

After working with Texas A&M coach Pat Henry for as long as his daughter can remember, the coach traveled to Lafayette Friday to induct Blue into the university's hall of fame.

"He has taken his efforts and his love for the sport to local high schools, colleges, and even USA Track and Field," his daughter said. "He has worked his way up the ladder to become one of the most respected officials in the nation and that's something that I'm so proud of him for."

Guidry added she is proud of her father for his dedication and all the sacrifices he made throughout his life for the sport he is passionate about. People have recognized his passion and admired and trusted him for the sport that he knows; that, she said, is "just everything."

"Showing you can be dedicated to something you love can only bring out amazing things. Whatever you do in life, do it wholeheartedly and at your best. You never know who is watching or who's going to celebrate you when that time comes."

