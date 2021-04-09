Hospice of Acadiana announces start of "Hit the Road" raffle

Hospice of Acadiana announced the start of its annual Hit the Road raffle on Friday, April 9.

Tickets are $20 and all proceeds will go to support unreimbursed care and services that Hospice provides to its patients and community.

Hospice says each ticket provides the chance to win a 2021 Hyundai Tucson, a 2021 Rockwood GeoPro Camper, or 2 Roundtrip Domestic Airline tickets and a $500 Visa gift card.

“Sterling Automotive has supported Hospice of Acadiana over the last several years. We know how important their work, and we want to be sure that everyone in our community has access to quality end-of-life care,” said Sterling Automotive owner Art Leblanc.

Tickets can be purchased at all of the Sterling Automotive new-car dealerships in Lafayette, Opelousas, and Jennings.

Tickets can also be purchased on line at www.hospiceacadiana.com and at Hospice of Acadiana office and Gauthiers’ RV Center.

The raffle will run through Sunday, May 30.

A live drawing will be held on the Hospice of Acadiana Facebook Page on June 2 at 6:30 pm.

“The raffle is our largest fundraiser of the year and goes a long way in helping us provide medicines, comfort therapies, counseling and care that is not covered by insurance,” said Kacee Thompson, Hospice of Acadiana Foundation Director. “Each $20 ticket goes a long way in helping us serve our community.”

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel