Watch
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

Home destroyed in early moring fire

items.[0].image.alt
KATC
boninfire.JPG
Posted at 6:03 PM, Dec 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-20 19:03:39-05

The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of an early morning fire on Bonin Road.

According to Youngsville Fire Department, the fire started around 1:00 am Monday.

The home was destroyed in the fire. No one was injured.

Check back later for more details.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.