Home destroyed in early moring fire

The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of an early morning fire on Bonin Road.

According to Youngsville Fire Department, the fire started around 1:00 am Monday.

The home was destroyed in the fire. No one was injured.

Check back later for more details.

