Home destroyed in early moring fire

The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of an early morning fire on Bonin Road.
According to Youngsville Fire Department, the fire started around 1:00 am Monday.
The home was destroyed in the fire. No one was injured.
Check back later for more details.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers