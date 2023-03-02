Home buyer education classes to be held in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. — SMILE Community Action Agency, a HUD-approved housing counseling agency, works to serve future homeowners the education and counseling needed in the process of owning a home.

From managing personal finances, understanding credit, education on the home buying experience as well as preparation and coordination for homeownership success, SMILE’s Home Buyer Education Classes cover each step of the process, says the agency.

Additionally, one-on-one housing counseling is offered to class attendees. According to research done by Freddie Mac, counseling may reduce the risk of a first-time home buyer becoming seriously delinquent by an average of 29%. A 2013 study by community development agency NeighborWorks America reported that pre-purchase education significantly lowered default rates.

A certificate of completion, which fulfills the education requirements for certain loan and assistance programs, is provided at the conclusion of the course, as stated by the agency.

Home Buyer Education Classes are usually held twice a month. The in-person classes in Lafayette are from 5 to 9 pm for two nights. Registration is required due to space limitation. Locations for in-person classes are announced upon registration. Virtual classes are held from 10 am to 1 pm for two days. Registration is also required. The virtual classes are held via Zoom.

Virtual classes:

March 29 & 30

April 26 & 27

June 28 & 29

July 26 & 27

August 30 & 31

September 27 & 28

October 25 & 26

November 29 & 30

In-person classes:

March 22 & 23

April 19 & 20

June 21 & 22

July 19 & 20

September 20 & 21

October 11 & 12

November 15 & 16

For more information or to register, call the SMILE Home Buyer Education Workshop line at (337) 806-9202.