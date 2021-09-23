Holy Family Catholic School capital campaign announced

LAFAYETTE, La. – A press conference was held Thursday to announce the Holy Family Catholic School Capital Campaign.

The campaign will raise $4.5 million to build a new middle school and gym for the Holy Family School. "The little school that could" has preserved over its impressive 116-year history, but it is in dire need of more classrooms and community spaces to support and sustain its growing student body.

Established in 1903 by the Sisters of the Most Holy Family Congregation, Holy Family School is one of the oldest Catholic schools in Acadiana and the first African-American Catholic school in Lafayette.

Holy Family School serves students in Pre-K through 8th grade.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel