Historic Sans Souci building to remain open through the holiday season

Artists with Louisiana Crafts Guild will be able to stay at the Sans Souci building through January 5, 2023, according to our partners at The Acadiana Advocate.

The Crafts Guild us made up of about 100 artists who sell their creations out of the Sans Souci building.

Executive director of the Lafayette Public Trust Financing Authority, Kevin Blanchard, stated that the offer for artists to remain in the building through the holiday season has been offered all along.

This update following Blanchard's October announcement prompting the crafts guild to vacate.

According to The Lafayette Public Trust Financing Authority, the lease was terminated for structural and maintenance repairs.

Sans Souci is one of Lafayette's oldest and most historic buildings Downtown.

