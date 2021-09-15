Hispanic Heritage Month proclamation goes on display in Lafayette

A proclamation for Hispanic Heritage month is now on display at the International Center in Lafayette.

The proclamation was awarded to ACLA (Asociación Cultural Latino Acadiana) by the Lafayette City Council earlier this month. The Center is open for public viewing of the proclamation

In a video on Facebook, ACLA Executive Board congratulated all of the Latino Countries celebrating their Independence beginning, September 15th.

"In addition, we want to remind the general public of the importance of Hispanic Heritage Month. A month of celebration for the contributions to the U.S by Latinos dating back to colonial times until present time," they say.

See that video below:

Lafayette Consolidated Government recognized the Hispanic Heritage Month during its meeting on Tuesday September 7, 2021.

Board members, along with Mayor-President Josh Guillory, proclaimed September 15 - October 15 as Hispanic Heritage Month in the parish.

ACLA, a non-profit organization, aims to connect Acadiana residents with Latino culture through food, music, dancing, and more.

Facebook/ Pablo Estrada/ ACLA Proclamation signed by Lafayette Mayor President Josh Guillory for Hispanic Heritage Month in Lafayette

National Hispanic Heritage Month began as a one-week event signed into law by President Lyndon B. Johnson in 1968 and in 1988 was extended to a month-long national celebration under President Ronald Reagan, from September 15 - October 15.

"ACLA has been able to secure proclamations with three Mayor-Presidents in the past, and today we are happy to be awarded another one through our current administration," a group statement read following the meeting earlier this month. "ACLA would like to thank our Lafayette City Council Representatives for their support and Mayor President Guillory.

