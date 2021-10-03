High speed persuit into Broussard neighborhood Saturday night leaves residents shaken

Broussard Police Department was involved in a short "high-speed" pursuit Saturday night in the South Hampton Estates neighborhood.

Officers attempted to conduct a vehicle stop for a traffic infraction, they say.

But the vehicle failed to stop leading into the pursuit.

Neighbors reported that a high-speed chase was taking place, causing destruction in its path and close calls were made by the vehicle racing away from multiple police vehicles.

Residents were worried and sounded shaken, even saying they witnessed the suspect fleeing the vehicle on foot.

The suspects vehicle eventually became disabled, BPD Chief Olivier said, and the suspect fled on foot and was subsequently apprehended.

There were no residences that sustained damage, he says, only a couple of yards from where the suspect drove his vehicle.

The suspect was booked into Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for multiple charges.

