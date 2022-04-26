Help needed locating Shane Tyson Lancon

Help from the public is needed in locating a missing Lafayette man.

Shane Tyson Lancon has been missing since April 15, 2022.

He is six feet tall, weighs 160 pounds, has black hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Lafayette Parish sheriff's Office at 337-232-9211 or Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS(8477).

