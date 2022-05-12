Help needed in locating stolen car

LAFAYETTE, La. – A woman is asking for help from the public after her car was stolen on Wednesday.

The suspects were caught on surveillance video taking the vehicle from Angels Flea Market on Johnston Street.

If you have any information on this, call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-8477.

