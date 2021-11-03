Watch
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

Help needed in locating runaway in Lafayette

items.[0].image.alt
Viewer submitted
camryn thomas.JPG
Posted at 2:13 PM, Nov 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-03 15:21:22-04

LAFAYETTE, La. – Help from the public is needed in locating a runaway.

Cam'ren Thomas, 16, was last seen in Lafayette after getting out of a foster parent's vehicle and running away.

If you have any information on Thomas, contact the Lafayette Police Department at
337) 291-8600.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.