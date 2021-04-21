Help needed in locating runaway

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the public in locating a 16-year-old runaway.

Tifany left home on Saturday, April 17 with her boyfriend, an unknown male. She has brown hair and eyes.

She is believed to be traveling with her boyfriend in the pictured vehicle.

If you have any information or know the whereabouts of Tifany Gutierrez, call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.

