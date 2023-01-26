Watch Now
Help needed in locating missing woman

Posted at 1:34 PM, Jan 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-26 14:39:44-05

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. — A family is asking for help in locating a missing woman.

Shelia Jean Baker, 55, has been missing since Christmas, according to family.

The last time Sheila Baker was seen was caught on a highway camera driving her vehicle on I-49 north in Rapides Parish. Baker drives a white 2008 Toyota Yaris with a Florida license plate number of PICI95.

If you have any information, contact the FACES Lab at 225-578-4761 or the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-236-5620.

