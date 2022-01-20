Help needed in locating Carencro runaway

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the public in locating a runaway.

Rontreviona Robinson, 16, of Carencro, was last seen in late October 2021 and is believed to still be in the Lafayette area.

If you see Rontreviona, or have any information on her whereabouts, please call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477), or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.

