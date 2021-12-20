Help needed identifying theft suspects

The Scott Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying two people involved in a theft.

On December 6, 2021, the suspects entered a business in the 600 block of Westgate Rd at 9:00 pm. Police say one of the suspects asked for a large amount of money be placed on a prepaid debit card. Before the cashier was able to collect a payment, the two people obtained the card and left the store.

They left the parking lot in an unknown direction on Westgate Rd. in a dark-colored sedan with an unknown license plate.

These suspects were also observed on surveillance at additional stores in Lafayette performing the same actions, according to police.

If you are able to help identify these subjects, contact Scott Police Department Investigators at (337) 889-5105 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS. All callers can remain anonymous.

