Help name Zoosiana's lion cubs

Zoosiana has released the top names for their lion cubs and would like help from the public in voting.

What should Zoosiana name their lion cubs?

Iris & Rex

Magnolia & Cypress

Nala & Simba

Click here to vote.

The Broussard zoo announced in August the arrival of the two lion cubs, one male, and one female. The cubs were both born in May.

Guests can visit the two cubs at Zoosiana's lion habitat near the entrance of the park.

Zoosiana is open from 9 am to 5 pm daily, weather permitting.

