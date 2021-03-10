Menu

Help from the public needed in locating missing Lafayette woman

Family submitted photo
Kristy Domingue
Posted at 10:58 AM, Mar 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-10 12:00:49-05

LAFAYETTE, La. - A family is asking for help in locating a missing woman.

Kristy Mair Domingue, 29, was reported missing on February 12. She was last seen in December 2020.

A detective has been assigned to the case.

If you have any information on Kristy Domingue, call the Lafayette Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS (8477).

