Heart of Hospice hosts butterfly release

Lafayette Parish, LA - It's never easy to lose a loved one which is why dozens of people gathered at Veteran's Park in Lafayette today.

All to remember those who have passed before us by releasing butterflies with Heart of Hospice.

KATC's very own Katie Lopez served as emcee for the event.

Rachelle Brown, Bereavement Coordinator with Heart of Hospice, was on-hand to assist those who gathered for the event.

"You know, there were people coming in today, signing in, thinking about the butterflies. They're like; Oh I'm almost in tears but I'm so glad I'm here", says Brown.