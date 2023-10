A preliminary hearing is set for today on Mayor-President Josh Guillory's request for a permanent injunction against his opponent, Monique Blanco Boulet.

This comes after Guillory's request for a temporary restraining order against his opponent Boulet was denied by a judge.

Guillory filed the petition asking that she "stop calling him corrupt."

Boulet says Guillory can't defend his record of failure and corruption - so he's trying to silence others.

The hearing is set for this morning at 9 am.

