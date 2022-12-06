Healthy resources available on Northside of Lafayette

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. – Some on Lafayette's Northside have more resources to stay healthy.

On Monday, the Sun Wellness Resource Center hosted an open house.

The Center provided vital health and wellness information, workshops and seminars to all Lafayette citizens, especially the city's underserved populations.

And if you stopped by the open house you may have seen the "Makin' Groceries" Mobile Market. Representatives were also there to offer nutrition advice and healthy recipe ideas.

The mobile market offers fresh produce and food at low prices.

