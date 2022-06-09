Health organizations hosting community vaccine event in Lafayette

The Louisiana Department of Health in partnership with United HealthCare, United Way of Acadiana and Woman’s Foundation Inc. is hosting a community vaccine event this weekend in Lafayette.

The vaccination event will be held at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Lafayette from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m Sunday, June 12.

Vaccines will be administered to people ages 5 and older. Eligible Medicaid members who receive a COVID-19 vaccine shot will be eligible to sign up and receive $200 by mail while supplies last. First and second doses, along with booster shots will be available throughout the event, with free snowballs, hot dogs and popcorn available all day provided by St. Anthony’s and United HealthCare.

WHO: The Louisiana Department of Health, Bring Back Louisiana, United HealthCare, United Way of Acadiana and Woman’s Foundation Inc.

For more information, call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at 1-855-453-0774 to find a provider in your area and to speak to medical professionals with clinical experience who can help answer your questions.

