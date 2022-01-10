Health Care Job Fair scheduled for February 8

On Tuesday, February 8, the Lafayette Economic Development Authority will host a Health Care Job Fair at the Cajundome Convention Center.

The event will take place from 9:00 am until 12:00 pm.

“Health care is Acadiana’s largest and fastest growing industry. Due to COVID-19, the industry has experienced additional workforce shortages which has required local providers to increase their recruitment efforts,” says Mandi D. Mitchell, LEDA President and CEO. “LEDA continues to work with local employers to identify workforce needs and provide opportunities to connect them with our qualified workforce.”

LEDA says Job seekers will be able to meet with hiring managers from nearly 30 local health care businesses that are currently hiring for openings including all levels of Nurses and Nurse Assistants, Respiratory Therapists, Phlebotomists, Admit Counselors, Allied Health and Clinical Support Roles, Recruiters, Field Supervisors, Billing Specialists, Security, Custodians and Housekeepers, and more.

A current list of participating employers and jobseeker pre-registration is available at www.lafayette.org/healthcarejobfair.

Companies interested in participating in the event, can contact Ryan LaGrange, LEDA’s Director of Workforce Development, at 337-593-1400.

