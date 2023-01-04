Health Care job fair planned

In response to continued industry demand, Lafayette Economic Development Authority will host a Health Care Job Fair on Wednesday, January 18. The event will take place from 9:00 a.m. to noon at the Cajundome Convention Center, 444 Cajundome Blvd.

“Health care is Acadiana’s largest and fastest growing industry. Since 2020, the industry has experienced additional workforce shortages which has required local providers to increase their recruitment efforts,” says Mandi D. Mitchell, LEDA President and CEO. “LEDA continues to work with local companies to identify workforce needs and provide opportunities to connect them with our qualified workforce.”

Job seekers will be able to meet with hiring managers from more than 20 local health care businesses that are currently hiring for openings including all levels of nurses, respiratory therapists, phlebotomists, administration, billing and coding, direct service workers, social workers, and more.

A current list of participating employers and jobseeker pre-registration is available at www.lafayette.org/healthcarejobfair [lafayette.org]. Companies interested in participating in the event can contact Ryan LaGrange, LEDA’s Director of Workforce Development, at 337-593-1400, for information.