Healing House names 2021 Martini Glass artist

Healing House; Hope for Grieving Children has named Lauren Sibley Brasseaux as the “Martinis 2021- Lafayette’s Best Martini” Glass Artist.

A private event will be held Wednesday, July 9 at the Mercedes Benz of Lafayette’s Showroom to unveil Lauren’s martini glass creation. About this year’s artist:

Lauren Sibley Brasseaux has grown up with a love for art. A 2009 graduate of St. Thomas More High School and a 2013 graduate of Louisiana State University, Lauren has enjoyed gathering life experiences close to home that have helped to shape and mold her art. Her passion is painting all things nature and organic, and she loves to explore the colors and life that her surroundings provide.

Lauren credits her wonderful husband, family and friends for the courage to start Sibley Designs in 2014. What started as on online custom invitation business has grown to a fine arts gallery and studio in Lafayette’s historic Oil Center. This local shop houses her paintings, custom stationery, and hand-painted gifts.

Lauren lives in Lafayette with her husband, Trent, and son, Peter.

The 2021 Lafayette’s Best Martini Tour will kick off Monday, July 21.

Participating restaurants in Lafayette will showcase their martini creations as a benefit for Healing House; Hope for Grieving Children.

Each week beginning July 21 and running through August 14, the public can visit featured restaurant’s to try their signature martini.

Guests will receive a $2.00 signature Martini with the purchase of an entrée at the week’s highlighted tour stop.

Healing House says that all proceeds from each Martini purchased will be donated directly to benefit Healing House.

Those interested can purchase tickets to the Martinis a la Maison event and receive two hand painted martinis glasses and a signed print by Lauren Sibley Brasseaux, and access to exciting online silent auction items.

