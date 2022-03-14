"He is in good spirits" Lafayette firefighter recovering after I-10 crash

The firefighter injured after an 18-wheeler crashed into a Lafayette fire truck last week is recovering.

In an update Monday, the Lafayette Fire Department says the firefighter is in fair condition. He is expected to undergo surgery on Tuesday to repair injuries suffered after landing on the ground 20 feet below the crash site.

"He is in good spirits and truly appreciated the outpouring of support. Please continue to pray for his recovery," LFD says.

A Mississippi man, 51-year-old Nathan A. Martin, was arrested after police say he crashed his 18-wheeler into a Lafayette fire truck parked at the scene of an I-10 crash. Read more here.

On Thursday night, fire crews were on scene assisting officers with a crash on I-10 West when the 18-wheeler, allegedly driven by Martin, struck the front end of a parked fire truck with fire personnel nearby.

In an attempt to escape the impact and flying debris, one of the firefighters jumped over the ledge of the overpass and fell 20 feet to the cement below. He sustained severe injuries, they said.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel