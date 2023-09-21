Hazmat team responds to chemical reaction at Lafayette business

The Lafayette Fire Department Hazmat Team responded to a reported hazardous materials situation Thursday.

The incident took place at approximately 12:03 p.m. at Quala in the 3200 block of Cameron Street.

According to Alton Trahan of the Lafayette Fire Department, the hazmat team arrived on scene and noticed a 275 gallon plastic tote with approximately 60 gallons of liquid inside the loading area of the business. Hazmat technicians indicated that a chemical reaction was occurring producing an orange smoke. The area was cordoned off and employees were evacuated from the business.

Employees at the business indicated that they were mixing several chemicals in the tote when the reaction occurred. They immediately called 911 and no injuries were reported.

Louisiana State Police Hazmat is also on the scene assisting the Lafayette Fire Department.

No further details are available at this time. We will provide updates as more information is released.

