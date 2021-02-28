UPDATE: Hay fire determined to be arson; two persons of interest identified

UPDATE from the Scott Fire Department: The fire in the 900 block of Renauld Drive has been ruled arson.

Investigators have two persons of interest; both appear to be minors. The investigation into specific details continues.

The fire is still burning this afternoon, and likely will smolder all night, Scott Fire Chief Chad Sonnier says.

The Scott Fire Department was called to the field at about 11:35 a.m. Sunday. They found about 200 round bales of hay on fire; and because of strong winds, the fire was spreading.

All fire departments in Lafayette Parish responded to assist in fighting the fire. After attempting to extinguish the fire for nearly two hours, the decision was made to plow around the bales and let it burn itself out.

Firefighters will continue to monitor the fire, however the area is extremely smoky, and everyone is asked to avoid the area if possible because of the smoke.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.