Ochsner Lafayette distributes COVID-19 vaccines Saturday

A vaccination clinic was held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Lafayette Saturday.

Ochsner Lafayette General distributed the vaccine to those who are eligible, which now includes teachers and support staff K-12 or daycare, all pregnant persons, and individuals from the ages of 55-64 with at least one condition outlined by the CDC.

Vaccinations were by appointment only.

Learn more about who is currently eligible for the vaccine here.

Mass vaccination events are scheduled for this upcoming week through the Louisiana Department of Health. For more on those events, click here.

Organizers of Saturday's event say their goal is to keep those in the community safe.

"This is about caring for our families and caring for our families means we go out into their communities," explained Karen Wyble with Ochsner Lafayette General. "We don't want them to find us, we want to find you. It's our mission to serve our communities."

