HAPPENING NOW: LPD hosting National Police Week Memorial Service

In honor of National Police Week, the Lafayette Police Department is hosting its annual police memorial service Thursday evening.

The ceremony is to honor the lives of officers who have been killed in the line of duty.

National Police Week is May 9-May 15.

Thursday's service is being held at St. Barnabas Church, located at 400 Camellia Boulevard.

You can watch the memorial service by clicking here.

