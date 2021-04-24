HAPPENING NOW: Jambalaya cook off at Scott Park

SCOTT, La. - A jambalaya cook off is happening Saturday at Scott Park from 11 am to 4 pm.
The event is a fundraiser for threethreeseven softball.
An entrance fee of $5 includes jambalaya.
There will also be a bake sale, 50/50 raffle, silent auction, poker darts and concessions.
In only 2 days (April 24, 2021) from 11-4, 337 Softball will be hosting our 1st Annual Jambalaya Cook-Off. $5.00 entry...Posted by Threethreeseven Softball on Thursday, April 22, 2021
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers