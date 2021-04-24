Watch
HAPPENING NOW: Jambalaya cook off at Scott Park

Posted at 11:29 AM, Apr 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-24 12:29:39-04

SCOTT, La. - A jambalaya cook off is happening Saturday at Scott Park from 11 am to 4 pm.

The event is a fundraiser for threethreeseven softball.

An entrance fee of $5 includes jambalaya.

There will also be a bake sale, 50/50 raffle, silent auction, poker darts and concessions.

In only 2 days (April 24, 2021) from 11-4, 337 Softball will be hosting our 1st Annual Jambalaya Cook-Off. $5.00 entry...

Posted by Threethreeseven Softball on Thursday, April 22, 2021

