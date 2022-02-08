Fire department investigating trash fire in Lafayette

There is a fire investigation in the 2100 block of the Evangeline Thruway in Lafayette, according to Lafayette911.org.

Lafayette Fire Department told KATC that they are investigating a trash fire.

Fire investigators are working to find out what exactly is being burnt and who is doing it.

KATC has a crew en route and will more information once it becomes available.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel