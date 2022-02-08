Watch
Fire department investigating trash fire in Lafayette

Posted at 3:03 PM, Feb 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-08 16:18:10-05

There is a fire investigation in the 2100 block of the Evangeline Thruway in Lafayette, according to Lafayette911.org.

Lafayette Fire Department told KATC that they are investigating a trash fire.

Fire investigators are working to find out what exactly is being burnt and who is doing it.

KATC has a crew en route and will more information once it becomes available.

