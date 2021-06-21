Hand Up Thrift plans anniversary party

Hand Up Thrift, also known as the HUT, is planning an event to celebrate 11 years in existence, as well as their customers.

To mark 11 years, the HUT will hold a party on July 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be free hamburgers, cookies, chips, water and soft drinks; door prizes and giveaways; drawings, Wheel of Fortune and Plinko.

The HUT is located at 105 Leonie Street, which is right behind Lafayette Music on Johnston Street.

Here's more about the HUT:

