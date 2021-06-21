Hand Up Thrift plans anniversary party

Hand Up Thrift, also known as the HUT, is planning an event to celebrate 11 years in existence, as well as their customers.
To mark 11 years, the HUT will hold a party on July 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be free hamburgers, cookies, chips, water and soft drinks; door prizes and giveaways; drawings, Wheel of Fortune and Plinko.
The HUT is located at 105 Leonie Street, which is right behind Lafayette Music on Johnston Street.
Here's more about the HUT:
- The HUT offers employment opportunities to people with disabilities enabling them to work on their social skills and talents while building self-esteem.
- HUT staff consists of 11 employees with four having some form of disability. If needed, this large majority are allowed to be accompanied by their Direct Service Worker (DSW) during their shift.
- Recipient of the Governor’s Outstanding Leadership in Disabilities Award for 2018 in the category of Employer of the Year
- Proceeds from the HUT all go back into the community – Our missions are:
- Family Promise of Acadiana
- A shelter for homeless families
- Affiliated Blind of Louisiana
- Teaching people who are blind and deaf-blind the skills that lead to independence, employment and community integration.
- Transportation Recreational Alternatives in Louisiana (TRAIL)
- Dedicated to building and maintaining parks, paths and trails for hiking, walking, running, kayaking, biking and canoeing. Owners of The HUT always request these areas be made handicap friendly
- Along with their partnerships the HUT is always willing to provide necessary clothing, household items, etc., all free of charge, if a family is in need as a result of a house fire, area flooding from storms, or any other type disasters.
- They also help other organizations, non-profits, and civic clubs that know of families in need while continuously striving to offer employment opportunities to people with disabilities.