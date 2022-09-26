Habitat for Humanity to host insurance seminar

Lafayette Habitat for Humanity is hosting a free information session for people who want to learn more about their homeowners policy.

Storm season is here and the time to prepare is now, organizers say. Given the increase in frequency and strength of storms, the Louisiana Department of Insurance recognizes the need for a more aggressive, proactive approach to reach as many people as possible. There is a real need to explain how the components of a homeowners policy - coverages, limits, exclusions and deductibles - work and why they are critical to protecting your most valuable asset, they say.

Know Your Policy is the free informational session hosted by Lafayette Habitat for Humanity and the Louisiana Department of Insurance open to the public and will cover practical ways to minimize or avoid risk. Perhaps most enlightening, we take the mystery out of the claims process and show policyholders what they can do in advance to ensure they are well prepared to navigate it safely and with less stress.

The event is set for October 8 from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at the Downtown Convention Center, 124 S. Buchanan Street in Lafayette.

For more information please contact Lafayette Habitat for Humanity at 337-261-5041 or visit www.ldi.la.gov [ldi.la.gov].