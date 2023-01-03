Habitat Applications now open; informational sessions offered

Lafayette Habitat for Humanity released applications for its Affordable Homeownership Program on January 3, 2023.

They will also host information sessions open to the public for anyone interested in applying. Information sessions will be held on the following dates:

January 4, 2023 | 6:00 PM | Lafayette Public Library

January 21, 2023 | 10: 00 AM | Opelousas Boys and Girls Club

Lafayette Habitat for Humanity does not give away houses. Eligible applicants must have current housing need, be able to make an affordable monthly mortgage payment, and be willing to partner with Habitat to accomplish sweat-equity hours and other requirements, like completing financial education and homeownership classes.

Lafayette Habitat is an equal housing lender and follows a non-discriminatory policy of homeowner selection. Lafayette Habitat does not consider race, religion, gender, age, sexual orientation, familial status, source of income, or national origin when selecting future homeowners. Applications will be available at www.habitatlafayette.org. Please call 337-261-5041 for more info.

Lafayette Habitat for Humanity, one of more than 1,700 U.S. affiliates of Habitat for Humanity International, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating affordable homeownership opportunities in Acadiana. Since 1992, families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Lafayette Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home.

Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. To date, Lafayette Habitat has built more than 130 homes in Lafayette and Vermilion Parishes. To learn more, visit www.habitatlafayette.org.

