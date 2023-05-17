H.U.T. hosts annual Spring Arts and Crafts Fair

It was all about arts and crafts earlier today at the Hand Up Thrift (H.U.T.) store on Johnston Street.

The annual event takes place in the Spring, giving local artists and crafters the opportunity to showcase their talents to the community for free.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. visitors could enjoy games, door prizes and an array of Mother's Day gift ideas ahead of the holiday.

Many refer to the H.U.T. as the best kept secret in Lafayette, and here's why.

Kat Crappel has managed the H.U.T. for the past four years and she says the thrift store depends on donations from the Acadiana community in order to stock the store for those in need.

"Hand Up Thrift Store is 100 percent dependent on donations. So everything that you see in the store and outside here too, has been donated by the fabulous people of Acadiana. And behind us, we are trying to re-purpose the baby grand piano we had in the store. It could not be tuned, but we don't like sending things to landfills if we dont have to," Crappel added.

The H.U.T. also passed the savings on to the community at the Arts and Crafts Fair by pricing clothing items as low as fifty cents.

Hand Up Thrift is accepting donations of items that are in usable condition, free of any damages. Donation drop-offs are preferred during normal business hours, Monday through Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Pickups are available upon request.

For more information, contact the store directly at (337) 704-4444.