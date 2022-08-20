Gunshot at Acadiana Mall; the mall is closed

UPDATE: Acadiana Mall has been closed while the investigation is underway.

A gun was fired inside Acadiana Mall this afternoon, police say.

One shot was fired, and there is evidence that someone was wounded, but as of 2:45 p.m. police had no victim and no suspect identified, a spokesman said.

This is not an active shooter situation, police say this is believed to be an isolated incident.

Police are still arriving on the scene, and everyone is asked to avoid the area for the time being. At least half of the mall was closed as of 3:30 p.m.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS.

