Gun and ammo taken from young student at school

A 9-mm pistol and ammo was taken from a very young student at Ossun Elementary Monday.

Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputies tell KATC that the gun and ammo were found in the child's possession Monday morning.

The student now is awaiting a disciplinary hearing, deputies say. Sources tell KATC the child is in the second grade at Ossun.

Faculty members and the School Resource Officer on the premises were alerted to the possible presence of a weapon in a student’s backpack. Upon investigating, one unloaded firearm and corresponding ammunition were located inside the child’s backpack. No threats were made by the student in reference to the weapon, deputies say.

The child, who has not yet reached the legal age of culpability of 10 years old, was released into the custody of their parents.

A hearing regarding disciplinary action by the school is pending.

No further information is available at this time, deputies say.