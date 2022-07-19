Watch Now
Guillory wants council to allow "public private partnership" for new jail

Posted at 10:04 AM, Jul 19, 2022
Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory, in a video news release Monday evening, announced the potential for building a new parish jail through a public-private partnership, our media partners at The Advocate report.

The announcement was short on details, the Advocate reports. But if the property previously discuss is used, the new prison would be a block or so from J. Wallace James Elementary School on Willow Street.

Guillory said he is asking the Parish Council to approve a resolution supporting a plan to replace the aging Lafayette Parish Correctional Center without raising taxes.

He is proposing a "public-private partnership model" which "does not call for the privatization of the jail. This will not be a private prison."

