Guillory vetoes defunding, restores funding to projects

LAFAYETTE, La. – Mayor-President Josh Guillory has restored funding to seven projects under its proposed American Rescue Plan Budget.

While all of the Administration’s proposed projects were approved by the Councils by ordinance, they were defunded by council action. The Mayor-President’s action vetoes the defunding and restores funding to key projects, according to a release from Lafayette Consolidated Government.

“As Mayor of Lafayette, I am committed to protecting the city, including downtown. I am duty-bound to ensure that Lafayette is protected from flooding and threats to public safety,” said Mayor-President Guillory. “Addressing long-standing infrastructure issues in downtown is critical to protecting the public, as well as attracting developers, businesses, and investment. Improving sidewalks for compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act is more than just a mandate – it is essential for a growing and robust downtown. Modernizing downtown lighting is key to enhancing public safety. Funding citywide drainage projects accelerate our efforts to minimize flooding in the City of Lafayette,” Guillory said. “I am hereby restoring funding for citywide drainage and six key drainage and public safety projects for Downtown Lafayette,” Guillory concluded.

The specific projects having funding restored include:

#45, Downtown Drainage, $12,500,000 #46, Citywide Drainage, $5,210,768 #48, Downtown Lighting Improvements, $2,500,000 #54, Downtown Sidewalk Infrastructure – ADA Improvements, $1,000,000 #57, Downtown Sidewalk Infrastructure – ADA Improvements, Phase II, $500,000 #62, Downtown Bollards at Key Intersections, $250,000 #69, Downtown Lafayette Police Precinct, $50,000

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel