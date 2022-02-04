Guillory selects new Lafayette Utilities System director, council confirmation pending

A new Lafayette Utilities System director has been selected.

Mayor-President Josh Guillory selected Jeffrey Stewart to become the permanent director of LUS pending City Council confirmation.

“For more than 20 years, Jeff has been a key part of the LUS team. His background, expertise, and proven leadership in the utilities and engineering fields are and have been an asset to LUS. He is well equipped to lead the department moving forward,” said Guillory.

Stewart earned a Bachelors Degree in Electrical Engineering from Louisiana State University and immediately began his career at LUS as an electrical engineer in 2001. In his current position as Engineering & Power Supply Manager at LUS, Stewart oversees electrical and civil engineering, utility marketing, power production, and power supply, as well as assisting in the management of a $240 million annual budget, while supervising more than 120 full-time employees, LCG says.

He also serves on the Louisiana Energy and Power Authority Board of Directors on behalf of the City of Lafayette.

“I am honored to serve the Lafayette community and proud to represent our employees. LUS has been a vital part of Lafayette’s vibrant and successful history and for 125 years has provided the highest quality electric, water, and wastewater services.” He added, “My goal is to continue that legacy of excellence for decades to come. The industry is changing and we face big challenges ahead. I am prepared to turn those into opportunities.” Stewart is a proud resident of Lafayette along with his wife Raynee and daughter Dylan.

Mayor-President Guillory also commended the work done by interim director Lowell Duhon.

“Lowell stepped up and guided LUS through several challenges and transitions throughout the last two years. I am thankful for his service to the people of the City and Parish of Lafayette and the employees of LUS. His accomplishments have paved the way for LUS to be successful for years to come," he stated.

Prior to serving as interim LUS Director, Duhon served as Chief Administrative Officer for nearly four years during Mayor-President Joel Robideaux’s administration.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel