Guillory names new director of LUS Fiber

Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory has named Ryan Meche as LUS Fiber’s new director.

Meche, who currently works as LUS Fiber’s Engineering Manager, was a founding member that initially designed and launched the LUS Fiber system, according to LCG.

“I’m honored to have been selected as the new director of LUS Fiber. This organization is such an incredibly important part of our community, and I am truly passionate about what the future holds for us,” said Meche.

LCG says that Meche has more than 17 years of engineering experience including nine years at LUS Fiber. He has also worked as a consulting engineer for a broad range of municipally and publicly owned companies.

“After a competitive, nationwide search led by a Forbes magazine ‘Top 10 Recruiting Firm’, Ryan Meche was selected as the director from more than half a dozen top-notch candidates. Ryan has proven himself as an invaluable employee since LUS Fiber’s inception. His experience and knowledge of the LUS Fiber system will ensure it is competitive and continues to be successful,” said Guillory.

Meche will assume the role of interim director effective Monday, March 29. LCG says he will become permanent director once the City Council votes to approve the budgetary adjustments needed to fund the permanent position.

Meche will replace Kayla Brooks who has served as interim director since October 2019.

