Guillory names March 15, 2021 as "Dustin Poirier Day"

Mayor-President Josh Guillory proclaimed March 15, 2021 as "Dustin Poirier Day"

In a ceremony on Monday, Poirier was provided a Key to the City for his dedication to improving the lives of the underprivileged in our community.

LCG says that Poirier provided food, school supplies, car seats, toys, clothing, a playground for disabled children, meals to frontline healthcare workers and first responders, and numerous other causes in recent years.

"His passion to help others brought about The Good Fight Foundation, started by he and his wife, Jolie," they say. "He uses his foundation to support causes in his community, around the country, and around the world."

Poirier is a professional MMA fighter from the Lafayette area.

