Guillory issues statement on statewide mask mandate

Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory on Tuesday issued a statement regarding Governor Edwards' reinstatement of a statewide mask mandate.

The mandate goes into effect Wednesday, August 4, and includes all children ages 5 and up and all adults. This also includes all school campuses. The mandate will stay in place until at least September 1, but may be extended if necessary.

Guillory said that he strongly encourages residents to consult with their doctors to protect themselves, their families, and the community. He added that he is urging the community "to do what is necessary to stay safe and healthy."

The city will have a detail of Lafayette Fire Department inspectors and Lafayette Police Department officers visiting businesses to ensure owners understand the requirements under the governor's order. They will also make sure businesses have masks for their employees and customers. This is similar to the 'Safe Shop' initiative that was enacted last April.

Guillory's full statement is below:

Governor John Bel Edwards has issued an indoor mask mandate for public places in response to the Louisiana's status as having the highest incidence of the COVID-19 Delta variant cases in the nation. I strongly encourage our citizens to consult with their doctor to take all necessary precautions to protect themselves, their families, and our community.



Like our Safe Shop initiative in April 2020, we will have a detail of Lafayette Fire Department inspectors and Lafayette Police Department officers visiting businesses to ensure that owners and managers understand the current requirements under the governor's order and have access to masks for their employees and customers.



I appreciate our healthcare stakeholders and urge our community to do what is necessary to stay safe and healthy.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel