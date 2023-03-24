Groundbreaking held in Youngsville for new roundabout

Over in the city of Youngsville they held a groundbreaking for a new roundabout.

The groundbreaking held earlier today was to celebrate the Youngsville highway widening.

"Well this is going to be a transformational project to move residents and vistitors in and out of our city more efficiently so that way you can be home, be at work, spending time with your loved ones more than sitting in traffic." said Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter.

According to officials Youngsville highway and was due for a remodel.

The dirt used is worth $1 million dollars and was 100% funded by the federal government.

Glenn Lege is a Youngsville based construction company that will work on the roundabout and they say construction will begin this year.

"It will greatly improve traffic here it will increase the amount of traffic we can take at any time here as well as give alternate routes, it will be a great improvement for the community." said David Morvant, Project Manager Glenn Lege LLC Construction.

The roundabout funding will include 75% from the state capitol outlay and 25% is from Youngsville citizens sales tax.

Mayor Ken Ritter says, the roundabout will be beneficial to Youngsville residents and anyone driving through the city.

"This is going to give an improved quality of life for everyone, it is going to create a nice gateway into our community, it is going to improve the road to make it closed ditch, curb, and gutter and widening the roads so that we can move more traffic efficiently. " said Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter.

There is no expected completion date at this time for the roundabout.