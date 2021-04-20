Groundbreaking held for Veterans Memorial at Moncus Park

When Moncus Park opens later this year, it will feature a memorial to Acadiana veterans.

“It’s really important to Lafayette, because we have so many veterans here who deserve that,” said Ronald Crowley with the Veterans Action Coalition of Southwest Louisiana.

Tuesday, a groundbreaking was held featuring major donors and stakeholders with the park, but also members of the coalition, who raised more than $1 million for the memorial.

“It’s going to be beautiful, but we also want it to be educational,” said Dr. Jon “Skip” Palmintier with the coalition. “We felt there are a lot of young people who don't know history.”

While the group has already raised so much, fundraising continues through commemorative bricks that can be a part of the memorial.

“Every veteran in Acadiana should have a brick,” said Crowley. “We are still collecting money to keep it up for the memorial’s perpetual maintenance.”

If you’d like to buy a brick to commemorate an Acadiana veteran, click here.

