Groundbreaking held for affordable housing development in North Lafayette

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Saturday for a new development in Lafayette's Northside.

Madeline Cove is a mixed-use development, located on Madeline Avenue off North University Avenue, in the area known as University Corridor. Project developers SALT Capital Equity Group says its goal is to create an anchor for investment within that area of Lafayette.

The new "micro-community" will offer a wide variety of affordable housing for both sale and rent, including selections for single family dwellings, town homes, senior and student housing, and commercial and green space. The homes are slated to cost no more than $149,000.

Saturday's groundbreaking marked a very special business and personal milestone for one of the developers.

Terrica Smith says she understands the importance of affordable housing because she was once homeless in New Orleans. She told KATC last year that she and her team struggled to get financing for the project and were rejected more than 100 times, many calling the project a risk.

When we spoke to Smith last February, developers hoped to break ground in the next six months. Now, 14 months later, Smith's dream has finally become a reality.

More information on Madeline Cove, including house specs, renderings, and how to reserve a home, can be found at madelinecove.com and saltcapitalequitygroup.com/madelinecove.

