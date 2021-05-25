Ground broken in Moncus Park for ampitheater

Today, Moncus Park celebrated the groundbreaking on the park’s new amphitheater.

The planned facility is sponsored by IberiaBank, a division of First Horizon. Here's an artist's rendering:

In 2017, IberiaBank committed to the amphitheater’s construction, making them Moncus Park’s first major corporate backer.

“IberiaBank and First Horizon have always been committed to improving the quality of life in the communities that we serve. When we learned about the plan to build an amphitheater in Moncus Park, we all felt that it was the perfect opportunity to further that commitment here in Acadiana, where we started. We can’t wait to come back here later this year to experience diverse programming and events at this beautiful, new venue for our residents and visitors to enjoy,” said Jerry Vascocu, Commercial

Banking Executive for the company’s Regional Banking Division.

The 3,000+ person open-air stage and event lawn will host many different types of events throughout the year, according to Moncus Park’s Operations Director, JP MacFadyen.

“Live music is a staple in our culture, and we look forward to bringing great acts to our region for the public to enjoy, but that is just the beginning of what this new venue can offer. Movies in the park, live theater and dance performances, private events, and even exercise classes are all possible on this new stage," MacFadyen says.

“We wanted the amphitheater to be a multi-use space for park guests. When it’s not being actively programmed with live performances, because of its location and design, it will be a well-used pavilion for park enjoyment year-round. With our new lake as the backdrop, this venue will be the site of memorable experiences that everyone can appreciate,” said Executive Director, Elizabeth “EB” Brooks.

“IberiaBank and First Horizon have had a huge impact on Moncus Park’s trajectory. Their incredible gift not only made this venue possible for so many future events in the park, but they believed in the vision of Moncus Park and its impact on our region very early on in our fundraising efforts. Their substantial investment in Moncus Park’s success also encouraged other major corporations and generous philanthropists in our region to sponsor other elements in our new central park. We look forward to the amphitheater being one of the main attractions for Acadiana residents and visitors who come here, and wouldn’t be where we are today were it not for the bank’s support,” said Lenny Lemoine, President and CEO of The Lemoine Company, and Moncus Park’s chairman of the board.

The Amphitheater Groundbreaking event featured the attendance of local community partners including KRVS, Acadiana Center for the Arts, Acadiana Symphony Orchestra & Conservatory of Music, Wonderland Performing, and the Music Box, with live performances by local Zydeco musician, Chubby Carrier.