Greater Lafayette Little League kicks off season

LAFAYETTE, La. – The Lafayette Parks and Recreation Department’s Greater Lafayette Little League season kicked off on Saturday.

The Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) Parks and Recreation Department formed the Greater Lafayette Little League, expanding baseball and softball opportunities for youth in Lafayette and nearby parishes.

"Our goal with creating the Greater Lafayette Little League is to provide additional opportunities for families and children in our area," Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory said.

The Greater Lafayette Little League is the second chartered league in Lafayette. The first, Lafayette Little League, was formed in 1972. Each league can draw players from their respective boundaries.

"The boundaries of the Greater Lafayette Little League reach beyond Lafayette Parish, giving more boys and girls the opportunity to play in the world's largest youth sports organization," said Lafayette Parks and Recreation Athletic Supervisor Walter Guillory. Ultimately, it gives them a shot to play in the Little League World Series, the pinnacle of Little League Baseball."

Welcoming the second Little League charter, Lafayette Little League President Kirk Schexnaider said, "I think it's great for the city and provides a great opportunity for our young athletes to play competitive baseball. It not only helps the city, but it also helps Lafayette Little League to have local competition for Little League All-Star and State Tournaments."

The Greater Lafayette Little League encompasses the following areas:

· West to Acadia Parish, including Crowley, Rayne, and surrounding areas

· North to St. Landry Parish, including Opelousas, Sunset, Grand Coteau, and surrounding areas

· East to St. Martin Parish, including Breaux Bridge, Arnaudville, Cecilia, and surrounding areas.

